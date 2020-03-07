CNN – 03/07/2020: Donald Trump is overturning his staff. Another member will leave and be immediately replaced. During Friday evening, POTUS announced that Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff at White House, will be relieved of his duties. In his place, Trump will now have Republican Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina.



This change happens as Mr. Trump is living the worst crisis of his term in the Oval Office. Many experts agree that the coronavirus threat and shaken presidential campaign are hurting Donald Trump more than impeachment trial.

The change in this department is nothing new to President Trump. Meadows will be the fourth chief of staff in Trump’s administration in less than four years he spent in the office.

As it’s usually the case, President Trump announced the switch on Twitter: “I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one.”

President is currently at his Mar-a-Lago resort, from where he’s handling the current issues. Mulvaney will remain a part of Trump’s administration just in a different role. This was also confirmed in a tweet: “I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you!”

This news was anticipated for months, as Mulvaney was acting chief of staff. Donald Trump is making many changes in his team, a process that began after he was acquitted of all charges following his impeachment trial. The goal for Mr. President is to be surrounded with most capable people in order to get reelected, and also to deal with coronavirus pandemic.

Considering how shaky Trump’s position is at the moment, it would seem that the only safe people around him are his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

