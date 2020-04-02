Here is How Cute Sports Journalists Spend Their Time in Quarantine

Coronavirus has paralyzed the world of sports and put almost every major sports league on hold. Some competitions have been canceled completely, some postponed, and some officially ended with the leading team being the winner.

As many lost their jobs or had an unplanned holiday, people have to find other things to do in their newly found spare time. The same goes for the beautiful and widely popular sports journalists and announcers. Here is how these beauties are spending their time these days.

Michaela Persico

View this post on Instagram #iostoacasa 🏡🐶🐱 A post shared by Michela Persico (@michelapersico) on Mar 11, 2020 at 5:32am PDT

Daniele Rugani’s girlfriend tested positive for coronavirus and is in quarantine. While isolated at home, she has been posting videos and photos of what she is doing. She started reading and working on expanding her mind every day.

Diletta Leotta

View this post on Instagram Pulizie di primavera 🌸😄 A post shared by 🌸Diletta Leotta🌸 (@dilettaleotta) on Mar 29, 2020 at 2:08am PDT

During isolation, the beautiful blonde is studying, cooking, and doing everyday house chores like cleaning and washing. She has been posting makeup-free snaps and videos of herself doing various housework.

Emma Jones

She is famous for her extraordinary curves that often distract footballers as she is interviewing them. In these hard times of quarantine, she has devoted herself to exercise. In addition, she is advising other girls on how to stay in shape during the pandemic.

Floriana Messina

View this post on Instagram Quarantine 👓📗 A post shared by FLORIANA MESSINA (@floriana_messina) on Mar 27, 2020 at 9:12am PDT

The Italian journalist and a devoted Napoli fan is in tiptop shape even in quarantine. A full face of makeup, revealing formal and casual outfits, and provocative poses is what she is all about, even now. Her content is as frequent as ever and fans do not mind it one bit.

Jimena Sanchez

The famous Fox News journalist is also in isolation in her home, where she is spending time in her enormous backyard. She also lives in a hot and sunny place so sunbathing seems to be her number one activity right now.

Holly Sonders

Another Fox employee, Sonders does not seem to care all that much about quarantine and social distancing rules. She is frequently spending time on beaches in California. The brunette beauty posts videos and photos of herself on a daily basis.

April Rose

One of America’s most beautiful sports journalists is also a former Playboy model. During quarantine time, she devoted herself to music and has posted some snaps from a studio.

Melanie Collins

She obviously misses going out and having fun, as she is regularly posting photos of herself wearing club outfits, with hair, makeup, and nails done as if she is ready to step outside. Sadly, she has to be her own company for the time being.

Jolanda De Reinzo

Another Italian sports journalist and sports announcer, Jolanda is considered to be among the hottest in her line of work, especially in her home county. She is spending her quarantine days watching movies, with an occasional glass of wine.

Rachel Stuhlmann

The famous tennis journalist does not have too much work to do, since all major tournaments and events have been cancelled or postponed. However, she remains active when exercising is in question and regularly posts workout photos and videos.