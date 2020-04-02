Meghan Markle’s and Patrick J. Adams’s Relationship Used to Be Uncomfortable For Many

Meghan Markle is actively trying to get back to Hollywood and renew her acting career. As she moved to LA with her husband Prince Harry and son Archie, she is on her way to making it big one more time.

However, since she is back, so are the rumors and gossiping. The former star of “Suits” has been the focus of tabloid headlines because of her relationship with colleague and costar Patrick J. Adams.

The pair was really close on set before Meghan started moving towards the Royal family. On screen, their characters were together, and now it is said that their off screen relationship made their other coworkers and staff uncomfortable.

Andrew Morton, a journalist, explains:

“Cast, crew and the money men at the network were ecstatic, the producers thrilled that their gamble to cast Meghan opposite Patrick had paid off big time, the show’s fans buzzing about the couple’s on-screen chemistry. Their off-screen chemistry was equally noticeable, almost uncomfortably so, according to guests at Meghan and Trevor’s wedding, which took place in Jamaica in 2011.”

Patrick also previously talked about them:

“In some ways, Meghan and I were the closest because we were the youngest people in the cast and both came in with the least experience. We grew up together over the course of the show.”