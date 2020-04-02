There are claims that Baba Vanga, just before she died, spoke about a coronavirus-like pandemic. Neshka Stefanova Robeva, the famous Bulgarian gymnastics athlete, reported this. Allegedly all of this occurred back in 1996.



According to Baba Vanga, the world will be struck with calamities in the future. People will die, and there will be many diseases, all of which came valid this year. This lady was a well-known prophet in her country, famous not only by her gift but by the fact that she never charged any money for her prophecies.

There’s an interesting photo circling on the Internet right now, which made everyone laugh. The picture depicts the world leaders asking Baba Vanga for a piece of advice on the ongoing crisis.

Maybe some of them would do this if she was still alive. During the years, some of her prophecies came true, but we decided to disregard them. Maybe this was a mistake.

Some of her first prophecies came true during WWII. She was young back then, but she assisted in searching for missing soldiers, something she was very good at. Back in the day, her visions were considered necessary, and the voice of her traveled the world.

Baba Vanga allegedly predicted the 9/11 attacks on New York, fourteen years before the events unfolded. In 1992 she proclaimed that life would change in one of the world’s most populated countries. Her exact words were: “It will breach the whole world, quietly and imperceptibly. This country will gain economic dominance, and each house will be in the spirit of that country.”

She was, without a doubt, speaking about China.

In 1995 she said even something more foreboding: “A black man will come to power in the US. He will turn the earth with his hands into the sand. He will have blood on his hands. The whole world will laugh at him; he will destroy his country.” This sounds like Barack Obama, who started war conflicts in Syria and Iran.

Baba Vanga got many things spot on; it’s a shame we didn’t pay attention when there was still time to do something.

Source: espreso.rs