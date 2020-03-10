Could Ivanka Trump be The First Female President?

ECONOTIMES – 03/09/2020: There will be another general election without a female candidate. Senator Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the presidential race, which only leaves us with male contenders. Four years ago, we had Hillary Clinton, who came close to defeating Trump, but same as every election before we ended up with a male President for better or the worse.



But, there’s a belief that during our lifetime, we could witness a female President. Some people believe that this POTUS could be no other than the first daughter Ivanka Trump.

In an op-ed article published on CNN, Allison Jane Smith wrote about this possibility: “Thanks to entrenched sexist attitudes, biased media coverage, and online harassment — to name just a few of hurdles– it’s harder for women to run for office and win.” She has a point here. More than half of the world’s population believes that men are more suitable to lead a country.

The reason why Jane Smith believes that Ivanka could run for office and win is that she now has a political background thanks to her father, Donald Trump. POTUS has an idea of creating a dynasty, and there’s a possibility that one of his children could find themselves in the Oval Office.

Smith also wrote about this: “The fact that President Donald Trump is limited to two terms may even amplify the dynasty effect and increase Ivanka Trump’s chances at a successful political career, should she seek one.”

It is known how much Donald Trump appreciates his daughter, and he even suggested that she should run for office in the future: “If she ever wanted to run for president, I think she’d be very, very hard to beat.”

If she ever decides to be a candidate, she will probably have an opponent in her brother Donald Trump Jr who some see as a direct heir to his father then45th US President Donald Trump.

Source: econotimes.com