Could Bernie Sanders Help Donald Trump Deal With Coronavirus?

EXPRESS – 03/09/2020: The coronavirus came to the US, and it’s slowly starting to spread. President Donald Trump still hasn’t figured out how to deal with the upcoming pandemic. While he denies the severity of this virus, one thing could help him, and you won’t believe what it is.



We are talking about Bernie Sanders’s policy. This policy could help in slowing down the coronavirus advancement. At the moment we have more than five hundred people infected in the US while twenty two of them already died. The White House wants to deal with the crisis quickly, but it won’t go away that easily.

So far, President Trump didn’t do anything concrete, and he continues to downplay the danger of coronavirus. POTUS had meetings with pharmaceutical companies in a search of a vaccine or a treatment, and ordered a travel bans to the countries where virus is spreading. But, he still doesn’t take the situation too seriously. He continues to blame the Democrats on Twitter for no apparent reason than to gather points among his voters.

In one of his most recent posts, he wrote: “Who would have thought we would even be having the subject? The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the coronavirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant. Surgeon General, ‘The risk is low to the average American.”

Where does Bernie Sanders fit here? Well, the most significant part of Sanders’s political movement revolves around the improvement of the US health system. Health insurance is expensive in the country, and many people can’t even afford to get tested.

The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant. Surgeon General, “The risk is low to the average American.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

During one of his speeches in February Mr. Sanders said the following: “Besides passing Medicare for All so everyone can see a doctor or get a vaccine for free, my administration will greatly expand funding for the Center for Disease Control and National Institute of Health, work with the international community, including with the World Health Organisation, and invest in research and technology to make vaccines available quickly.”

Considering Bernie’s politics, he could be the right counter-candidate to Trump, after all.

Source: express.co.uk