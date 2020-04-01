Melissa Riso Seductively Poses in Velvet Lingerie

Instagram model, TV personality, actress, and executive Melissa Riso, 33, struck two seductive poses while wearing velvet lingerie in the latest Instagram posts.

The beauty treated her 1.2 million followers to some steamy photos of her amazing body and incredible looks. The photos were taken at her home in LA, on her own backyard patio, as she is leaning on a table.

Riso wore a revealing two-piece lingerie set consisting of a laced bra and thong. The dark-haired beauty also wore a baby blue blouse that she kept midway, exposing her arms and shoulders.

One photo has over 15,000 likes and 400 comments, and the other has around 12,300 likes and 330 comments. Her curvaceous figure is in focus in both of them, and her fans cannot believe how stunning she is.

The beautiful American kept her hair back and wore heavier makeup, including foundation, highlighter, dark eyeshadow, mascara, and a nude lipstick. Accessory-wise, she had a thin necklace and small earrings.



We are all used to photos like these two. During the time of quarantine when everyone is at home looking at their computers and phones, her beautiful content is always welcome to brighten her fans’ day!