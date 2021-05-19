Check Out Tiger Woods’s Ex-Girlfriend – This is How She Looks Now

Tiger Woods is a polarizing person. In addition to being one of the best golfers and sportsmen in general of his generation, he became even more famous for a different matter. If you didn’t know it is claimed that he had an affair with more than a hundred women during his marriage with Elin Nordegren. He’s quite a record-setter. Almost a decade passed since these unfortunate events, but they still hold the attention of the public due to the sheer audacity of Tiger. But, in this article, we’re going to focus more on her than on him, so take a look at what she looked like through all of this and afterward.

Early Life and Youth

This lovely lady is of Swedish origin. She comes from Stockholm, Sweden where she was born. Her parents were a politician and a radio host. Before going to college she, together with her sisters, worked as cashiers during the summer.

Modeling Career

It was noticeable that she’s meant for bigger and better things early in her life. Due to their extraordinary beauty, she became a model quite early in her life. Back in early 2000, she appeared on the cover of Cafe Sport.

Moving Abroad

Someone of her stature and incoming popularity found Sweden to be too small for her ambitions. The one logical move was coming to the States. Her first gig abroad was as one of the nannies for Mia and Jesper Parnevik. Interestingly he was a Swedish golfer.

Becoming Center of Attention

While working as a nanny for Parnevik’s many of their golfer friends became enchanted with her.

Meeting Tiger Woods

As one could guess one of the golfers that saw her beauty was Tiger Woods. At the moment she was dating, but he remained persistent.

First Date

The pair was almost officially together in 2001 during the British Open. They dated for three years before getting married.

Engagement

They got engaged in 2003 at Shamwari Game Reserve in South Africa and nothing was stopping them from getting married in the coming months.

The Wedding Party

The ceremony was held at the Sandy Lane Complex in Barbados. The October 2004 event cost the famed golfer close to $2 million.

Family on The Way

Three years into their marriage the pair welcomed a baby girl to the world. The girl was named Sam Woods. It happened on the same day Woods was placed second on the US Open.

New Arrival

What followed was a baby boy called Charlie the pair got in 2009. At the time it looked like they had it all.

Car Accident

The pair was in a car accident in 2009 and Woods was saved thanks to his wife’s intervention. She used a golf club to set him free.

The Split

Only one month after the accident a waitress came forward claiming that she and Tiger had an affair. Tiger refused to negate it, and the pair split with Elin Nordegren moving out.

Working Things Out

The pair tried to reconcile, and attempts were made to get back together. He took fourth place for the season despite personal issues.

There Was no Going Back

Despite the efforts, their marriage ended with a divorce. In August of 2010, their run together was completed. The reason stated was the irreconcilable differences.

Divorce Was Expensive

The former Swedish model got richer after divorce leaving their community with a reported $100 million. She didn’t go ballistic with the money but had a steady life.

No Talk at All

She remained silent in the years following their divorce. The reason she stated was their kids. She only opened a little about it back in 2014, four years after the divorce.

Therapy Always Help

Splitting up under these conditions is never easy. Nordegren needed professional help to deal with her frustrations and animosity.

Graduation

After the split, the Swede model decided to work on herself and thus she completed her studies. In 2014 she completed her studies at Rollins College 2014.

Investing in Real Estate

She wasn’t shy of investing $11 million in a new mansion equipped with eleven bedrooms, fifteen bathrooms, which all came from a place where once a demolished house was.

Life Goes On

After Tiger Woods, she started dating a billionaire named Chris Cline. He’s a man worth north of $1.5 billion.

Reconciliation

After a tough breakup with her ex-husband, the pair found common ground. They live close by now and claim to hold a friendly relationship.

Relationship That Never Was

Back in 2017, it was claimed that Nordegren and Gavin Rossdale were dating. This was almost official before Gavin released a statement claiming that they never dated and that the pair only exchanged a couple of text messages.

Speed Lover

By now it is a well-known fact that Nordegren loves to drive fast, in the recent decade she was stopped three times for speeding. It got that serious that she had to go to driving school all over again.

Going Smaller

It turned out that she’s a real real estate magician as she sold her old property for almost $50 million after investing merely $11 million. She decided that a smaller space would suffice for her family.

More Education

In addition to her basic studies, she also completed a master’s in 2018, thus proving that it is never too late to chase your dreams. She’s now a certified child psychologist.

Not Pursuing a Career

She has no intention of being a model once again nor to work in psychology. Considering her wealth there’s no need to pursue a career.

New Life

At the moment, Elin Nordegren has put both Tiger Woods and her recent-ex billionaire behind her. She is now dating the former NFL tight end, Jordan Cameron, with whom she has a baby boy. In the end, it all turned out well for her.