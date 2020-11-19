8 Major Benefits of Changing Your HVAC Filters – 2020 Guide

Property owners follow proper steps for maintaining their heating and cooling units by following the maintenance plan. All manufacturers provide instructions for property owners to follow when maintaining the units. Seasonal cleaning is a vital step for removing existing blockages and eliminating debris inside the units. Testing the components and ensuring that they are lubricated appropriately prevents a system breakdown.

Replacing components that aren’t functioning correctly prevents more costly repairs. However, the most basic task involved in maintaining the heating and cooling units is replacing dirty filters regularly. Reviewing the advantages of changing the HVAC filters as directed shows the property owner how this step protects their units effectively.

1. Removing More Allergens from the Air

Homeowners that change out their HVAC filters properly see a decrease in allergens in the property. The owner and their family reduce the number of allergy symptoms they experience each year if the filters are cleaner. If the filters aren’t changed appropriately, allergens build up in the system and spread throughout the home. Homeowners can get more information about HVAC filters at filterking.com now.

2. Reducing Illnesses and Keeping the Family Healthier

Property owners reduce illnesses and keep their family healthier by changing out the HVAC filters at least once a month. As the heating or cooling system operates contaminants are filtered out of the air by the air filters. If the filters become clogged, the property owner won’t get the benefits of the filtration system. Keeping the filters cleaner reduces the number of contaminants in the air and stops an increase in illnesses for the family.

3. Getting Better Energy Efficiency

Changing the filters in the air conditioning and heating systems improves the energy efficiency of the systems. The systems won’t engage irregularly because of blockages inside the unit. If the property owner changes the filters at least once a month, the heating and cooling systems operate properly, and they won’t consume additional power. A simple task such as changing the filter can help the property owner avoid higher-than-average heating and cooling costs each year.

4. Increasing the Longevity of the HVAC Systems

Proper maintenance steps extend the longevity of the heating and cooling systems, and the property owner could avoid the cost of a new system for several years. Cleaning out the unit is a vital step for maintaining the heating and cooling systems, and changing the filter is the first step. A clean filter collects all dust, allergens, and debris that flows through the systems, and using the right filter prevents the system from becoming clogged and overheating. An air conditioning unit may quit working if the motor becomes overheated because of debris accumulation inside the unit.

5. Reducing the Repair Costs

Property owners see a decrease in their repair costs if they manage their air filters properly. Cleaning the unit and replacing the air filter could prevent several issues that lead to malfunctions. A clogged unit increases the risk of fan failures, and if the fan doesn’t work properly, the unit won’t distribute heated or cool air throughout the property effectively. If the debris remains wrapped around the fan, the fan motor will fail. These conditions could increase the repair costs dramatically, and the expenses might be beyond the property owners’ budgetary constraints. If they complete simple tasks such as replacing dirty air filters and keep the unit cleaner, the property owner reduces the probability of heating or air conditioning repairs.

6. Keeping the Thermostat Working Properly

Keeping the filters cleaner stops conditions that lead to irregular temperature readings. If debris is trapped inside the unit, several components could fail, and the components will work overtime to compensate for the loss of the damaged part. Malfunctions increase issues for the thermostat and may cause an increase in energy consumption. If the thermostat isn’t reading the temperature appropriately, it will engage the heating or cooling unit unnecessarily. This equates to higher costs for the property owner, and if their thermostat fails, they face the cost of the replacement. Using new air filters could prevent common issues that lead to temperature changes that could affect the thermostat directly.

7. Preventing Blockages in the System

If the property owners don’t change their filters regularly, dust, dirt, and other debris remain in the unit and won’t get filtered out correctly. In fact, a dirty filter could exacerbate a blockage in the unit and allow accumulation throughout the entire unit. If the air isn’t filtered through the unit, a severe blockage may happen. When this occurs, a repair provider will have to open the unit and clean all the components including the ductwork just to eliminate the blockage completely.

Seasonal cleaning is necessary, but the property owner must do their part to reduce the amount of debris that collects inside the unit and around its components. Keeping the filter cleaner is the best option to protect the unit from a blockage.

8. Removing Mold from the Home

Mold in the home presents health risks to the entire family, and it can develop in moist areas. If the ventilation system isn’t managed properly, mold and mildew collect inside the unit, and spores spread throughout the home. As mold spreads through the home, it affects everything in its path. This includes the entire heating and cooling unit, the ventilation system, and all building materials in the same path. By replacing a dirty filter, the property owner keeps their units cleaner and reduce condensation inside the units. It may prevent mold from developing.

Property owners maintain their heating and cooling units according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The most basic maintenance task is replacing a dirty filter to ensure proper filtration throughout the unit. A dirty filter allows allergens and contaminants to collect in the unit and spread throughout the home. The air quality is poor, and a blockage can form inside the unit. Changing out the filters properly removes toxins from the air and extends the longevity of the HVAC units. Property owners get more use-value from their heating and cooling systems by replacing the filters regularly.