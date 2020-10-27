Top 8 Things To Do And See In Uganda – 2020 Guide

Uganda is a wonderful destination for all African travelers. A landlocked country located deep in the central belt of the eastern part of the African continent, Uganda boasts some beautiful landscape and sceneries in the form of national parks, cultural cities, beautiful traditional villages and towns, rivers, people, and ample wildlife with a warm tropical climate.

The lush green landscape will provide all the necessary relief from your daily life, as well as a chance to experience some adventure in one of the best parts of the world.

Due to the diverse landscape, flora, and fauna, Uganda is one of the most visited countries in Africa. The snow-capped Rwenzori Mountains offer a cool weather in its vicinity, and the huge Lake Victoria provides a great chance of exploration as well.

There is a renowned gorilla sanctuary in the remote Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and 43 meters tall waterfall in Murchison Falls National Park that is also home to exotic wildlife such as hippos.

A trip to Uganda is surely going to be one amazing experience that you will remember for a lifetime. So plan your trip and learn about all the top things to do and see in this country by reading this article.

Our ultimate travel tip

It is not easy to extract a great experience from travelling to any specific place without any prior research or planning. And places like Uganda are not the normal European destinations that will have everything explained to you on a Google Map. For this reason, it is imperative to obtain some information and guidance from a professional expert or a travel agency.

They can help you find suitable flights to this country, as well as a good hotel reservation, local car rentals, any local guide, and airport to hotel transfer, and etcetera. If lucky, you may be able to avail healthy discount deals or readymade travel packages with hot rebates. Visit dreamworldtravel.co.uk and enjoy travelling to Uganda. This tip can also be helpful to you when visiting other countries in any part of the world. Enjoy travelling and make the most of every moment.

Top things to do and see in Uganda

1. Trek to see some Gorillas in Bwindi Impenetrable forest

Trekking to see some gorillas is one of the best things you can do in Uganda, which is why it tops this list. There are only a few countries on Earth where you can see ample wildlife, and Uganda is one of them. The best thing about this country is that it is also one of the cheapest to visit. This hike is going to be once in a lifetime experience for you, as you need to go through dense jungles of Bwindi Impenetrable forest, cutting clouds and finding your way towards the gorilla land. Trekkers go in small groups, which ensure the sighting of gorillas.

2. Be on both sides of the Equator

Uganda is one of the few countries on earth that is located on the equatorial line. The Equator runs right through this country, which is a very special fact to know and visit the exact place marked as the dividing line. Although this line is invisible in reality, you can still take a few snaps of the centre of earth and do some funny poses. You can also be on different hemispheres of earth at the same time.

3. Trek to see some chimps in Kibale National Park

Uganda is literally the planet of the apes. Although it is a country in general, and not a planet, there are many species of apes living in the national parks and jungles. Trek to see some chimpanzees in the Kibale National Park, the closest relative to our own species of human beings. Some people say that this experience is better than trekking to see gorillas, but you may find your own opinion when you visit this place deep into the jungle.

4. Rwenzori Mountains hike

Rwenzori Mountains are home to some of the highest peaks of Africa. Mount Stanley is 5,109 metres above sea level, and it is a great spot for many mountaineers and hikers. Located on the border of Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwenzori is a great place to explore. The glaciers of this mountain range are the primary source of the great River Nile.

5. Visiting the Murchison Falls

Murchison Falls is one of the finest national parks in Africa. You can see a stunning landscape that includes beautiful waterfalls flowing into the River Nile. Being Uganda’s largest national park, Murchison Falls offer ample wildlife, river, waterfall, and amazing sceneries. You can spot Nile Crocodiles, Rothschild Giraffe, warthog, Elephants, and Buffaloes in this national park.

6. Exploring Kampala

Kampala is the capital of Uganda. Take some time off from exploring the beautiful national parks and wilderness of this country and try a few things in the country’s capital city. Enjoy some nightlife, as well as tasty food and cuisines of Uganda. You can also find some great activities to do and places to see, and making some new friends in this country.

7. Elephant safari in Queen Elizabeth National Park

Visiting Queen Elizabeth National Park is one of the best things to do in Uganda. Home to a healthy population African Elephants, hippopotamuses, some tree-climbing lions, volcanic features, Crater Lake, and a few other lakes, this place is perfect for your time and exploration. Enjoy Elephant Safari and other activities such as wildlife sighting and resting at luxury lodges, and make most of your time.

8. Seeing the starting of River Nile

River Nile actually starts from the great African Lake Victoria in Uganda. This mighty lake is home to many species of reptiles and animals and a source of fresh water for many African countries. River Nile starts from this lake and flows northwards to other African Countries. This place is home to many mammals, reptiles, migratory birds, and human settlements on the shores. Visiting this lake is a must for everyone, so plan a trip to Lake Victoria and witness the flow of the longest river of the planet.