Check out Celebrities Without Makeup in the Age of Coronavirus

by Tracy Finke
Most of us are accustomed to seeing celebrities in breathtaking editions, whether they appear on television shows or red carpets of prestigious events, and sometimes it is difficult for us to imagine what they look like without heavy makeup.

But that has changed these days after most of them were forced to remain in isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, so they are completely relaxed in the home atmosphere. Many celebrity women decided to show their fans a different side of them.

Some of them include Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore, who made video calls to fans from the comfort of her home without any makeup on her face, just like her friend and colleague Kendall Jenner, or Eva Mendes.

Actors like 74-year-old Helen Mirren and 62-year-old Sharon Stone also showed us how they look when they are all-natural.

Can you recognize these women without makeup?

