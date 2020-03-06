How Different Are These Celebrities Without Any Makeup?

Celebrities love to glam up their looks, pick their most astonishing outfits, and hit the red carpets, award ceremonies, and formal events looking like a million dollars. Therefore, their fans have become accustomed to seeing their favorite famous people in their best light.

However, they are also interested, maybe more, in what they look like when the lights and cameras shut down and they are left to their natural makeup-free looks. In this article, we will go over some celebrities and compare their two sides.

1. Halsey

While she was on vacation this February, the singer left her makeup for a day and hit a hot spring looking as natural as ever. Her hair was tied up and she wore a towel around it. Her adorable freckles were on full display as she wore absolutely no makeup.

2. Demi Lovato

The popular singer also treated her fans with a makeup-less look in February, celebrating #NoMakeupMonday. She captioned the photo with, “This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. #ILoveMe.” Similarly to her colleague Halsey, she also has freckles!

3. Kourtney Kardashian

The oldest Kardashian-Jenner sister curled up with her daughter Penelope Disick and posted an Instagram photo in pajamas, in which she has no makeup. Moreover, her hair is not sleek nor styled as it usually is. Fans agreed she looks beautiful nonetheless.

4. Charlize Theron

The famous Hollywood actor was cuddling with her dog in a photo she posted to her Instagram. Her natural looks are stunning, as she did not wear anything on her face, displaying her envy-inducing, glowing skin anyone would want to have.

5. Rihanna

The famous RnB singer is famous for her extravagant looks, elaborate hairstyles, and often heavy makeup. Still, she never shies away from her natural looks and for New Year’s, she posted a picture to her Instagram, saying, “first selfie of the year doe. #2020″. She went fully makeup-free, and styled her hair in cornrows.

6. Gabrielle Union

The actress posted a photo of her everyday looks while she is at home on December 31. Her freckles were visible when she goes full natural. The caption below the photo reads, “Before caffeine. Just me,” referencing that it is what she looks before her first morning coffee, straight out of bed.

7. Gigi Hadid

The famous supermodel took it to Instagram in December to share her flawless, freckled, natural looks in a makeup-free photo, while lying in her bed, apparently naked. “Morning Paris,” she wrote below, telling us that this is her “woke up like this” look.

source:msn.com