10 Celebrities Who Have Less Hair Than You Think

Celebrities from the world of modeling, music, and film always have a flawless hairstyle in front of cameras and on the red carpet. This is due to their hairdressers who provide them with the highest quality hair treatments.

But for their hair volume and density, often hair extensions, or even wigs, are credited.

Hair extensions are so omnipresent that many celebrities don’t even hide to wear them. This is undeniable, for example, when Jennifer Lopez walks through the airport with a sweet bob haircut and a day later shines on a red carpet with gorgeous hair reaching her waist.

But celebrities don’t use extensions only for the length but also for volume. Ladies with thin hair most often use hair extensions because they significantly transform their hairstyles in a short time and make them lush.

Take a peek at the following photos and see what celebrity ladies look like with the help of Hollywood hairdressers and without.