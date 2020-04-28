Celebrities

Cardi B Shows off Her New Look in the Latest Instagram Update

by Tracy Finke
Famous rapper Cardi B took to Instagram to boast about her new look. The 27-year-old star posed on a balcony with a fantastic night city view in a tight white top and short beige leggings.

The rapper was wearing a pink wig that was tied in a bow instead of a bun. A golden necklace and heart-shaped earrings accompanied this look. “Hello cool cats and Kittens”, Cardi captioned the photos.

The “Bodak Yellow” singer decided to put some effort into her Instagram stories as she realized that she has many loyal fans who appreciate her social media updates.

Cardi B delighted her followers with this look. “Diva turn buns into pink bow ties”, “Cutieeee”, “Love this whole look”, “Your Rona body is snatched sis!!!”, some of the comments read.

