Hannah Ann Sluss Drinks Some Wine in a Racy Blue Bikini

Hannah Ann Sluss, 24, is the former contestant on the popular reality TV show “Bachelor.” The Knoxville, Tennessee native is popular on Instagram where she regularly shares pictures and videos of herself with her fans.

Hannah has over 1.4 million followers. One of her latest posts includes a beautiful bikini photo in which she is sipping down on some peach colored rose wine from a huge wine glass. She is all smiles in the snap, wearing an azure blue two-piece bikini.

It seems she is on some sort of a balcony or a roof overlooking Beverly Hills. She is leaning on the wall looking straight into the camera. Her blue eyes match her swimsuit perfectly, as her dark brown locks fall freely over her shoulders and breasts.

The post currently has over 205,000 likes and over 1,600 comments. Her followers complimented her gorgeous looks, fit figure, and an overall stunning photo.

Her whole Instagram feed is filled with colorful photos of herself, and iconic smile is in every single one!