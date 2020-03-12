Woman Trapped in an Apartment With Her Dead Husband Who Died From Coronavirus

A woman from Borghetto Santo Spirito, Italy, is trapped in her apartment for two days with her deceased husband after they were quarantined over his coronavirus diagnosis.

She was reportedly seen “crying for help” from the balcony after her spouse passed away in the middle of the night.

According to Daily Mail, the body of the man, who tested positive for coronavirus will be removed from his home 48 hours after his death. His widow couldn’t leave the apartment due to “quarantine restrictions” in Italy, where more than 10.000 cases of the virus have been confirmed.

The mayor Giancarlo Canepa told CNN that no one is allowed to approach the body, but he will be moved today.

“‘Yes, it is true she is still there with the body, and we won’t be able to remove it until Wednesday morning. Unfortunately, we have a security protocol we must follow,” he stated.

Canepa revealed that the man refused to be taken to the hospital after he was tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Right now, the most important thing is to think about this lady, alone with the body of her husband. No one can come close to help her nor comfort her. We hope this is quickly resolved. Our thoughts are with her and on what she is living through,” a neighbor said to IVG.IT.