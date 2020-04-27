Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Do Not Waste Their Time in Isolation

One of the most popular singers of today, Shawn Mendes and his colleague Camila Cabello, with whom he is in a happy relationship, have shown the world once again how much they love each other and how they spend this time in isolation in Camila’s house in Miami.

The couple was caught in their backyard as they exchanged tenderness and had fun with very little clothing on themselves. The 23-year-old Camila wore a black miniature dress under which she did not wear a bra, and 21-year-old Shawn proudly flaunted his naked torso.

The favorite celebrity couple delighted everyone with their noble move earlier this month when they surprised patients at Children’s National Hospital, where they organized a mini-concert and a hang out through social media and were part of a great One World concert organized by Lady Gaga.

Mendes and Cabello have been in a relationship for almost a year, and their photos show us that the love between the two is unchanged.

Rumors have been circulating about their relationship for a long time and were confirmed by Camila herself in an interview with British magazine Clash. In addition to love, they are bound by business cooperation. Back in 2015, they recorded the first duet, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which found itself on Shawn’s first album, followed by a second single called “Senorita,” which was followed by the steamy music video.