Camila Cabello Breakup Rebound is Not What You Expected

Everything has an end. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes now know this. Their relationship has come to an end, and we can’t say we didn’t see it coming. It was strange seeing them date in the first place. We doubted that their relationship is only a publicity stunt. Maybe they’ll tell us one day. But, as one would not expect, Camila was quick to rebound, but not in the manner you first thought.

The Senorita singer was quickly back in the saddle. No, not with another man, this is not a game of words. After breaking up with Shawn Mendes, the famous singer went horse riding. She gathered a couple of friends and took them all out in nature close to Los Angeles for a bit of horse riding. As you can see in the photos she’s not too shaken by the split with Stitches singer. Another reason to doubt the realness of their relationship.

Cabello didn’t look like someone trying to leave an impression. She was casually dressed in a pair of jeans, a tank top, and a flannel. Nothing out of ordinary or to show her status. The same way their relationship was, the same way it ended; without too many emotions. It was, who would have told, a mutual breakup. Mendes and Cabello informed everyone on their Instagram stories, without any pomp.

But, let’s not be too critical of them. You judge it. This is what they wrote: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.” Pathetic!

It is weird to break up at the moment your love is stronger than ever, right? The way Camila looked in her first appearance post-breakup, we can say that she was the one who instigated it. The former member of the Fifth Harmony looked happy enough for someone exiting a long-lasting relationship. Their relationship wasn’t much, to begin with. They often showed too much but in empty cups, as we hate PDA, which in their case looked emotionless. All they did during the pandemic was take long strolls while drinking coffee. As we already said a couple of times, a relationship lacks anything special.

The pair ended their two-year-long relationship out of the blue, considering that they were spotted in Miami only a few weeks back. Mendes was all over Cabello back then, which prompts us to believe she was the one behind the breakup. A few months back there were even rumors about them being engaged. The Havana singer was quick to shut down these rumors while being a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s Show: “He has not [asked me to marry him], and I am not engaged.” So as you can see, not only that there was no engagement, but the hundred of kisses Mendes laid on Camila in Miami not so long ago, meant nothing. They’re done for, and Camila is already over it.