Bianca Gascoigne Teases With Naughty Lingerie Photos

Famous model and TV personality Bianca Gascoigne, 33, the daughter of the retired English footballer Paul Gascoigne, 53, regularly shares provocative photographs of herself on social media, especially Instagram.

The blonde bombshell has almost 300,000 followers on the widely popular social media platform, a number that is quickly rising thanks to her incredible content.

Social Media Star

She is considered to be one of the hottest women in the whole Great Britain. Her fit figure and bustling curves, paired with her skimpy and skintight outfits are more than enough reasons to see why. One of her latest photo-shoots saw her pose while lying down in see-through black lingerie.

Bianca stroked her her with her left hand as she looked right at the camera lens, giving it a fierce and intimidating stare. Her blonde hair fell freely over her shoulders and touched the floor she was lying on.

Most of Bianca’s Instagram content is equally impressive. Apart form lingerie and bikinis, she loves posing in sporty outfits, gym clothes, and tight dresses. Even when fully clothed her gorgeous figure makes her look nearly as provocative as when almost naked.

Reality TV Career

During her career in entertainment and showbiz, Bianca appeared in several reality shows. In 2006, she participated in and won “Love Island,” and in 2008 she appeared in “Gladiators.” In 2010 she was in “Celebrity Coach Trip,” while in 2012 she failed to make it through in “The X Factor.” Finally in 2017, she appeared on “Celebrity Big Brother 19.” She lasted until the final day and came in 6th.

Famous Father

Bianca is the daughter of Paul “Gazza” Gascoigne, a famous English midfielder. He played for numerous clubs between 1985 and 2004, most notably Newcastle, Tottenham, and Lazio. In 388 professional games, he scored 83 goals. For England, he played 57 games and scored 10 goals between 1988 and 1998.