Rihanna Poses In New “Savage X Fenty” Lingerie

Famous Barbadian singer Rihanna, 32, has treated her fans to some steamy photos yet again. She posed while wearing new lingerie models from her racy “Savage X Fenty” brand.

The RnB legend recently revealed her plans to allow a fan to appear in a new commercial for her brand. The competition for this honor lasts until July of 2020, and the girls who wish to participate must pose in “Savage X Fenty” products and share the photos on social media.

“Vogue” magazine revealed a photo of the beauty in a beautiful purple lingerie set, in which they said one lucky fan would get a shot at starring in the commercial. Their post has over 374,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments. Several girls will be chosen over Face Time, while the photo-shoot is set to take place after the pandemic crisis.

RiRi posed for more photos that appeared on the official “Savage X Fenty” Instagram profile. In them, she is wearing a similarly racy and see-through black set and a pair of black heels. She is also leaning against a fence, suggesting she really likes to strike such provocative poses.

The stunner wore tons of accessories, as always, including wrist and ankle bracelets, rings, and necklaces. Her long dark brown locks extended to her arched booty, as she gave the camera a fierce and intimidating look. Her bronze tan, perfect skin, and stunning curves are in focus, even more so than the lingerie she is promoting.