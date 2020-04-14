EXPRESS – 04/14/2020: Great things are expected from Barron Trump in the future. Of course, it is, Barron is after all the son of the 45th US President Donald Trump and former supermodel Melania Knauss. But, there’s one thing he already surpassed his father, Donald.



Barron is only fourteen years old, but he grew quite a lot. According to his latest measurement, he’s 6’3″. With this height, he’s already taller than his father, Donald Trump. In recent weeks Barron has been photographed on numerous occasions with both of his parents, and it’s clear he outgrew them both. The First Lady is measured at 5’11”.

Both Melania and Donald are tall by usual standards, but Barron swept every one of their feet with his size. Netizens are already suggesting that his primary focus should be basketball.

The first time that people noticed that Barron might be taller than both of his parents was back in 2018. Since then, he went through growth spur, and he’s not turning back. In 2016 when Trump was elected the President, his youngest son was recorded sleeping as he was just a ten-year-old boy who was not impressed with his father’s achievement.

At the moment, Barron Trump is studying at St Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland. Similar to his mother, Barron broke a certain tradition by attending this particular school. During the previous 35 years children of the Presidents attended Sidwell Friends. An interesting fact is that Barack Obama’s daughter Sasha is still a student there.

As we pointed out in one of our previous articles, Barron Trump is the first boy to live in the White House since the time John F. Kennedy was POTUS.

Source: express.co.uk