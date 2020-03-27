Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares a Meal With Pet Pony

During the period of coronavirus isolation, legendary actor, bodybuilder, and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, has perhaps been the most active celebrity on social media.

He has posted numerous viral videos to his Twitter and Instagram accounts and has now treated his fans with an adorable video of himself sharing a meal with his pet pony named Whiskey.

In the video, Arnie is eating out of his plate and sharing it with the pony who is patiently waiting next to him. His donkey Lulu also came by for a bite! The caption is, “After my home workout, fueling up with Whiskey and Lulu”, and the cute video has more than 2.3 million views and 14,000 comments.

The Terminator’s pets are already famous online and everyone knows about his pony, donkey, and puppy who often star in his social media snaps and videos.