Arnold Schwarzenegger Posts an Adorable Quarantine Video

Numerous celebrities from all areas of entertainment have been posting encouraging, educative and informative videos on how to best cope with the coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing quarantine needs.

Since everyone has to stay indoors, people are becoming more and more bored, so Hollywood legend, former heavyweight superstar and the 38th Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, shared how he is spending his time.

The “Terminator” uploaded a cute video to his Instagram profile, in which his dog Cherry and his donkey Luna are playing together, right by his side as he is lying on a patio armchair. The caption reads,

”I know it’s not easy being home, but we all have to get along. Be like Lulu, not Cherry. Use this time to spread kindness, check in on your family and friends, and of course, no biting.”

Arnie posted another video, this time from his hot tub, while smoking a cigar. Wearing red sunglasses and a “Sheriff” baseball cap, he advised everyone to stay at home.

“Stay. At. Home. That means you, too, spring breakers,” said the famous star.