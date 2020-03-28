Sharon Stone Shares Her Hidden Talents with Fans

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone is, like many of us, isolated at home due to the global practice of social distancing in an effort to limit the further spread of the coronavirus.

She is trying to make her quarantine days more tolerable, and has therefore decided to paint. On her Instagram page where she has 1.9 million followers, she shared her first finished painting, a pink/red rose.

The fans congratulated her on a job well done in the comment section, and told her she was a good painter, especially for an amateur. Her colleagues form showbiz, like supermodel Naomi Campbell, also expressed their amazement with her new hobby.

Celebrities are exactly like. Everyone has to find something new and engaging in order to make our isolation time pass by quicker!