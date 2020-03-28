Family Member of Enrique Iglesias Dies due to Coronavirus

Spain and Italy are among the countries that have been hit with the pandemic the worst, so Spanish and Italian celebrities have a reason to be worried. Enrique Iglesias, famous Spanish pop singer, revealed that one of his family members died as a result of COVID-19. Spanish media reports that Carlos Falco, Enrique’s stepfather, the 5th Marquess of Griñón and the father of his half-sister Tamara Falco, passed away at 83 following a coronavirus infection about a week ago.

Carlos was hospitalized last week as he was a member of the group of people highly at risk. Sadly, he lost the battle with the deadly virus. Both Enrique and his half-sister addressed the situation on social media.

Fans expressed their deepest condolences and messages of support in these hard times for their favorite singer.