Coronavirus

Man Licks Fingers Then Touches Everything in the Elevator Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

Human stupidity in the age of a coronavirus pandemic is apparently endless. The proof of this statement is a video of a man from Thailand who was caught on CCTV, spreading germs and filth in the elevator.

Image source: Twitter

While the security guard who monitors the security cameras mumbles disapprovingly, the young man stares at the camera first, licks his finger, taps the buttons.

Image source: Twitter

Then does something even more disgusting.

Image source: Twitter

He scratches his intimate parts and then touches everything in the elevator.

Ben Affleck’s Doctor Has a Message for Paparazzi

Meghan Markle Forbids Harry to Visit His Father

Cardi B Says NBA Players Get Money for Saying They...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
2 + 1 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy