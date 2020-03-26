Man Licks Fingers Then Touches Everything in the Elevator Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Human stupidity in the age of a coronavirus pandemic is apparently endless. The proof of this statement is a video of a man from Thailand who was caught on CCTV, spreading germs and filth in the elevator.

While the security guard who monitors the security cameras mumbles disapprovingly, the young man stares at the camera first, licks his finger, taps the buttons.

Then does something even more disgusting.

He scratches his intimate parts and then touches everything in the elevator.