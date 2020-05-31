Antonio Brown Aims For NFL Return With Help From a HOF-er

NEW YORK POST – 05/31/2020: Antonio Brown will do everything he can to return to the NFL. We only can hope that it will not be the same as when he did everything to get out of the league. Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is working out with a Hall of Famer to show how serious he is about a comeback.



The HOF member in question is Deion Sanders, who is a two-time Super Bowl Champion. Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback shared a video on Instagram showing himself training with Brown. At the moment, the 31-year-old Brown is under investigation by the NFL for his alleged assault on his ex-trainer.

Sanders captioned the photo with: “My son came to town to WORK! On his Game,on his Life,On his Thoughts,on his Tomorrow & on ANTONIO BROWN! I Love him to life and I can’t wait to witness this comeback Story called A,B & See. I know what I know and I pray u all get to see what I know to be true about ANTONIO BROWN. God bless all y’all and please have a productive peaceful day we are Growing & Going!”

Antonio Brown had a stable career with Steelers, where he became one of the best players in his position in the league. After forcing his exit from the Pittsburgh franchise, his career became a roller-coaster. During 2019 he was under a contract with Raiders and New England Patriots but was eventually released by both teams. After that, he was on trial with New Orleans Saints. He was in NOLA for one official workout, but he wasn’t offered a contract.

Read Also: Jadeveon Clowney Rejected Browns Despite Massive Offer

Source: nypost.com