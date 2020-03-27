Actress Denise Richard’s Last Dog Has Died

The dog of star “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has passed away. The pug named Henry died at the old age of 15, and the actress Denise Richard said her final goodbye in a lengthy Instagram post.

Alongside several pictures, she wrote, “Yesterday we lost our beloved Henry. I’m gutted & devastated. He was 15 yrs old & has been there for our family during the good times & the challenging times…unconditionally.”

The 49-year-old actress added the following:

“He was the last dog of our family to know his Nana (my mom) & now he is with her & his siblings that have passed before him. He’s so special. He loved every dog, cat, pig, human, animal, he never had a feisty attitude with anyone. The most easygoing personality & as every pug parent knows, the most sensitive. Never one to hide his feelings. Or.. one to miss a meal.”



He was the last dog belonging to her mother Joni, who passed away in 2007 due to cancer. This is why his death hurts Denise so much. Back in January, her other dog Louie whom she adopted 10 years ago, passed away too.

Back then, she wrote this:

“Heartbroken. Came home from Spain to say goodbye to our Louie…. did everything to keep him here. Sadly for us, it was his time to cross the rainbow bridge. We rescued him 10yrs ago and he’s one of the funniest & most animated furry babies.

I’m so grateful he waited until I got home so I could be with him. I know he’s now with some of his siblings & his nana (my mom) but it still hurts. Louie you are so loved & will be missed terribly. Thank you for blessing us with your unconditional love & effervescent beautiful spirit my heart.”