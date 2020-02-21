Celebrities

Amanda Bynes’ Parents Forbid Her to Get Married to Her AA Partner Paul Michael

by Tracy Finke
The once world-famous teen movie star Amanda Bynes got engaged to Paul Michael on Valentine’s Day, but the first problems already appeared. TMZ reports that her mother doesn’t approve of her 33-year-old daughter’s engagement, even though she hasn’t met her fiancé.

“Amanda’s mother is her conservator, and we’re told Amanda cannot get married without her conservator’s consent”, TMZ writes.

Image source: Instagram

Her mother is her legal guardian who is appointed to her by a judge to manage the affairs and daily life because Bynes is considered to be person impaired due to specific limitations. The former actress spent a lot of time in rehab due to her liquor addiction, and now she is diagnosed with a bipolar disorder.

Image source: Instagram

Sources close to the family said TMZ that the family feels it is not in her best interest to be married, “so a wedding ain’t happening”.

Amanda Bynes

source:instagram.com

Amanda recently posted a picture of a diamond ring with the caption: “Engaged to tha love of my life”. It is now rumored that Paul bought the ring on Amazon for $49. Sources say that Amanda is telling everyone around her that the ring doesn’t have a real diamond, but that she is fine with that.

Image source: Instagram

The couple met in AA, and they have been dating only for a few months. Sources also claim Amanda’s family believes Paul doesn’t have a job.

Bynes recently boasted on social media about her new face tattoo in the shape of a heart. She also took to Instagram to apologize to people she called ugly.

Tracy Finke

