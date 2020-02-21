Amanda Bynes’ Parents Forbid Her to Get Married to Her AA Partner Paul Michael

The once world-famous teen movie star Amanda Bynes got engaged to Paul Michael on Valentine’s Day, but the first problems already appeared. TMZ reports that her mother doesn’t approve of her 33-year-old daughter’s engagement, even though she hasn’t met her fiancé.

“Amanda’s mother is her conservator, and we’re told Amanda cannot get married without her conservator’s consent”, TMZ writes.

Her mother is her legal guardian who is appointed to her by a judge to manage the affairs and daily life because Bynes is considered to be person impaired due to specific limitations. The former actress spent a lot of time in rehab due to her liquor addiction, and now she is diagnosed with a bipolar disorder.

Sources close to the family said TMZ that the family feels it is not in her best interest to be married, “so a wedding ain’t happening”.

Amanda recently posted a picture of a diamond ring with the caption: “Engaged to tha love of my life”. It is now rumored that Paul bought the ring on Amazon for $49. Sources say that Amanda is telling everyone around her that the ring doesn’t have a real diamond, but that she is fine with that.

The couple met in AA, and they have been dating only for a few months. Sources also claim Amanda’s family believes Paul doesn’t have a job.

Bynes recently boasted on social media about her new face tattoo in the shape of a heart. She also took to Instagram to apologize to people she called ugly.