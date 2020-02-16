Amanda Bynes Is Engaged

Actress Amanda Bynes, 33, surprised everyone with an Instagram post on Valentine’s Day in which she revealed she is engaged.

She posted a diamond ring, and the caption read, “Engaged to tha love of my life.”

View this post on Instagram Engaged to tha love of my life A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on Feb 14, 2020 at 5:38pm PST

The actress has not shared any details about her fiancée yet. The Instagram post only shows her nails and the ring. However, a day later, she posted another new photo, this time with a mystery man whom she called “Lover”.

The fans are now wondering is this is her fiancée and most of them agree it is. Others desperately want to know if that is indeed him, and if not, when she would finally show him. A source close to her confirmed that she seems happy at the moment.

Since she is famous for revealing important life details on Instagram, like when she revealed her face tattoo, it is probably on a matter of time before she surprises everyone again and gives us an insight into her life once again.

Bynes has more than 248,000 followers on her Instagram post where she regularly posts.