Celebrities

Alessandra Ambrosio Shows off Her Perfectly Toned Figure in a Bikini

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, 38, has proved with her new photos that she is in no way close to retiring.

Image source: Instagram

The model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel showed off her perfect figure in several bikinis. The model posted on her Instagram profile photos in a bikini from the Gal Floripa line, which she designed with her sister and best friend.

Image source: Instagram

The photos that are taken during Alessandra’s visit to native Brazil are breathtaking.

Image source: Instagram

“Energy is an inherent power. We are vibrations of energy. A process of constant change, growth, and evolution”, the 38-year-old beauty captioned one of the photos.

Read Also: Alessandra Ambrosio Conquers Rio Carnival With Her Outfit

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel Sizzles in the Tiniest Bikini

Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Perfect Body in a Lava Bikini

Alessandra Ambrosio Conquers Rio Carnival With Her Outfit

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
6 × 8 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy