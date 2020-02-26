Alessandra Ambrosio Conquers Rio Carnival With Her Outfit

A former Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio left little to the imagination in her Rio Carnival 2020 outfits. Her appearance has attracted a lot of attention at this event and also on Instagram, where the photo she posted has set fire to this social media.

For this occasion, the 38-year-old model chose to wear a two-piece diamond-striped suit, that more reveals than hides, both in the chest area and in the leg area, showing that she still manages to maintain the sizzling figure of a supermodel.

“It’s Carnaval”, she wrote on Instagram. Her first photo from the celebration in Rio in one day brought her nearly 280,000 likes and as many as 1,300 comments.

Later, however, she decided to cover her breasts with a black ribbon, which she wore underneath this dress, and then an even hotter and more provocative clothing combination followed.

Alessandra wore a metallic-black combination with straps, chains, and a transparent bra. She paired it with a tie around her neck that specifically “spiced up” this styling.

Ambrosio has proved by this that even without Victoria’s Secret, for which she was working for almost two decades, she still can leave everyone in complete awe.