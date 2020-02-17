Alessandra Ambrosio Posts Stuns With a Photo With Boyfriend

Former supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, 38, has treated her fans on Instagram to a provocative photo on Valentine’s Day. In the said photo, she can be seen in the shower with her boyfriend Nicolo Oddi, completely naked.

The sexy model cleverly edited the photo and hid her breasts, in order to remain appropriate and escape Instagram’s penalties. The loving pair is hugging while taking a shower together. They are kissing, but their faces cannot be seen. The caption only read, “Happy Valentine’s.”

As of now, the photo almost has half a million likes and nearly 2,000 comments. Ambrosio has over 10.3 million followers on Instagram. Many fans wondered who took the steamy photo

View this post on Instagram Happy Valentine’s 🔥❤️ A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Feb 14, 2020 at 12:17pm PST

Nicolo Oddi is the founder of the luxurious “Alanui” brand. They met at a nightclub where they both went out, which is rumored to be where they will get married. He has good relationships with Ambrosio’s son and daughter with her relationship with Jamie Mazur, 38, with whom she broke up in 2018 after 10 years of dating.