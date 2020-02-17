Uncategorized

Alessandra Ambrosio Posts Stuns With a Photo With Boyfriend

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

Former supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, 38, has treated her fans on Instagram to a provocative photo on Valentine’s Day. In the said photo, she can be seen in the shower with her boyfriend Nicolo Oddi, completely naked.

source:instagram.com

The sexy model cleverly edited the photo and hid her breasts, in order to remain appropriate and escape Instagram’s penalties. The loving pair is hugging while taking a shower together. They are kissing, but their faces cannot be seen. The caption only read, “Happy Valentine’s.”

source:instagram.com

As of now, the photo almost has half a million likes and nearly 2,000 comments. Ambrosio has over 10.3 million followers on Instagram. Many fans wondered who took the steamy photo

Read also:Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks a Tiny Purple Bikini on the Beach

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Valentine’s 🔥❤️

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Nicolo Oddi is the founder of the luxurious “Alanui” brand. They met at a nightclub where they both went out, which is rumored to be where they will get married. He has good relationships with Ambrosio’s son and daughter with her relationship with Jamie Mazur, 38, with whom she broke up in 2018 after 10 years of dating.

source:instagram.com

Robbie Williams Becomes a Father for the Fourth Time

When Personalised Number Plates Are Too Personal

From Idea to Product: How Does It Work?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
34 ⁄ 17 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy