Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $1 Million

Hollywood superstars and one of the most popular celebrity couples in the entertainment industry, Ryan Reynolds, 43, and Blake Lively, 32, have donated $1 million to help the coronavirus relief.

Reynolds posted a message to his Instagram page where more than 35 million people followed him, and captioned it with the following:

“I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole. If you’re able to help, visit, @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada”

The message reads this:

“COVID019 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA. If you can give, these orgs need out help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for hoy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection. (Hugh Jackman’s # is 1 – 555 – :’( – HUGH)”

In typical Ryan Reynolds fashion, he had to poke some fun at his fellow colleague and good friend, Hugh Jackman. His post has more than 2.1 million likes and 15,600 comments.