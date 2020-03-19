CelebritiesCoronavirus

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $1 Million

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

Hollywood superstars and one of the most popular celebrity couples in the entertainment industry, Ryan Reynolds, 43, and Blake Lively, 32, have donated $1 million to help the coronavirus relief.

Read also: Donatella and Allegra Versace Donate to Milan Hospital

source:globalnews.ca

Reynolds posted a message to his Instagram page where more than 35 million people followed him, and captioned it with the following:

“I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole. If you’re able to help, visit, @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole. If you’re able to help, visit, @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

The message reads this:

“COVID019 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA. If you can give, these orgs need out help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for hoy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection. (Hugh Jackman’s # is 1 – 555 – :’( – HUGH)”

Read also: Giorgio Armani Donates $1.4 Million to Italian Hospitals

In typical Ryan Reynolds fashion, he had to poke some fun at his fellow colleague and good friend, Hugh Jackman. His post has more than 2.1 million likes and 15,600 comments.

First Coronavirus Death in Russia Confirmed

Donatella and Allegra Versace Donate to Milan Hospital

Donald Trump Had A Serious Talk With Barron Regrading Coronavirus

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
28 + 28 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy