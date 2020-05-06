Home Celebrities Adele Shocks With Her Incredible Transformation in a Little Black Dress
Adele Shocks With Her Incredible Transformation in a Little Black Dress

by Tracy Finke
Adele can’t stop shocking the public around the world with her drastic weight loss. The singer celebrated her 32nd birthday and decided to show off her incredible figure in a tight black dress on Instagram.

“Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks”, she captioned the photo in which she is posing behind a floral wreath.

Adele has lost 98 pounds due to a strict regime and a 1000-a-day calorie diet and Pilates. Her Instagram followers were amazed by her appearance. “I mean are you kidding me”, Chrissy Teigen wrote in the comments. Oprah Magazine had an important suggestion: “Our birthday gift should be an Adele 2020 album, yes?!”

“THAT WAIST IS SNATCHEDDDDDDD!!!!”, “YOU LOOK AMAZING”, “I love quarantining with you”, “Honey You can’t just show up like this and say nothing! We need new music!”, “And the internet breaks in 3… 2… 1…”, some of the comments of her celebrity friends read.

