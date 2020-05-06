Kylie Jenner Would Be The Best-Looking Tennis Player

Reality TV star, executive, and the youngest self-made billionaire ever Kylie Jenner, 22, shared stunning tennis-inspired pictures to her Instagram page.

Many celebrities love tennis and Kylie Jenner is no different. The bombshell showed everyone she would have been the most attractive tennis player in existence, if that had been her life’s calling. She shared 3 breathtaking pictures to her Instagram page, where she has 173 million followers.

In the 3 photos, she can be seen standing on a tennis court. She is wearing a black crop top and matching skintight leggings. The post gained over 10 million likes and more than 90,000 comments.

Of course, she is also holding a tennis racket, which is the same brand as her outfit. She is facing the camera in two snaps, while in the third she has her booty arched back as she looks away in the distance.

As always, she is wearing heavier makeup including foundation, eye shadow, lipstick, mascara, and blush. Kylie wore no accessories this time around. It seems tennis is one of her go-to pastime activities during quarantine. It really suits her well!