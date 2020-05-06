Elon Musk Gave His Son The Weirdest Name

Famous tech billionaire, executive, and businessman Elon Musk, 48, and his girlfriend and singer Claire Elise Boucher, 32, better known by her stage name Grimes, gave their son the most unique and unusual name we have ever heard.

Musk and Grimes did not reveal the name of their firstborn immediately, which made the fans really impatient. Now, they have finally done it, but the fans wished they hadn’t!

The little baby boy is called X Æ A-12 Mask, and to say everyone is shocked and confused would be an understatement. Nobody was certain if Musk was joking or not, but it seems that is really the little one’s name. The name might not be legal in California, so we have to wait and see how things will unravel.

Elon Musk is one of the most popular celebrities in the world. He is widely famous for his social media shenanigans, as well as many online comments and controversies. This is simply the latest one he found himself in.

The founder and CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX is also among the richest people in the world. His net worth is estimated to be more than $39.4 billion as of May 2020. He has been dating Grimes since May of 2018.