Adele Announced Las Vegas Residency In 2022: Here’s How To Snatch Tickets

Adele bounced back from her post-divorce anguish straight to the Caesar’s Palace stage. The UK superstar sealed her place in music history with the release of the new album “30”.

The songstress just announced her residency in Las Vegas starting on January 21st, and running until April 16th. Every Saturday and Sunday, Adele will be performing on an iconic stage where some of the big names of the industry had their shows – Elton John, Britney Spears, Celine Dion, and Rod Stewart, just to name a few.

See you at Caesars in Vegasss ✨ pic.twitter.com/VngaofduHQ — Adele (@Adele) November 30, 2021

Last week, Adele’s new album topped the charts making it the fastest-selling album. It appears that it will stay there for some time. The critics and the audience alike agree on the fact that all 15 tracks are little masterpieces packed with raw emotion. We expected nothing less from Adele.

The singer recently recorded “An Audience With Adele” which premiered last week on ITV. The show was taped in front of the A-list audience, including Emma Thompson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Boy George, among others. Adele performed all songs from the new album as well as a few older tracks.

A week before releasing “30”, Adele sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an exclusive interview. Besides talking about her music, Adele revealed some details from her personal life. The star spoke about her painful divorce, going through depression, losing weight, and, above all, taking care of her son Angelo.