The Royal family pays much attention to details when it comes to clothing. For every major event or public engagement, they tend to wear outfits that correspond to the occasion.

Every year on March 17, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge go to the official Irish Guards St. Patrick’s Day Parade. For the occasion, Kate Middleton always wears something green to honor the saint. St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland but nowadays is celebrated worldwide.

This year of course is different than before due to corona-virus and the lock-down, but that didn’t stop our favourite Duchess to honor the special day.

That is why we will give you a retrospective of Kate Middleton’s outfits for St. Patrick’s Day, since she became a Duchess to the present day.

1.Kate’s first St. Patrick’s Day as Royal

In 2012, Kate was assigned to go on her first military engagement as Duchess of Cambridge. She was handing shamrocks to 40 officers of the guards’ 1st Battalion. For this occasion, she chose Emilia Wickstead’s green coat, with a brown hat. Even those this was the first engagement she did without Prince William, she did a wonderful job.

2.Pregnant Duchess

For 2013, the Duchess chose another Emilia Wickstead’s coat, with a black turtleneck sweater and black hat. This year was when she was pregnant with Prince George. What marked this year was Duchesses heel caught in the grate. Thankfully Prince William was there to help the lady in need, but Kate definitely handled it like a pro.

3.Hobb’s coat

In 2014 Kate decided to go with another creator. For the occasion she chose Hobb’s coat, and completed the look with Gina Foster fascinator. The Duchess looked stunning as always.

4.Breaking tradition

Duchess didn’t always wear green for St. Paddy’s day. In 2015 she broke the tradition and wore more of a chestnut brown coat by Catherine Walker. Another interesting thing about this year’s outfit is the hat that she already wore for her first appearance for St. Patrick’s day. The hat was the Betty Boop style by Lock and Company in brown colour. On this occasion she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

5. Back to green

Kate missed the 2016 parade, because she needed more time with children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, but in 2017 she came back, more beautiful than ever. She wore a beautiful buttoned green coat by Catherine Walker and a green Sylvia Fletcher hat, that she previously wore for Christmas Day service.

6. Emerald Green

In 2018 the Duchess was pregnant with their third child, Prince Louis. For the parade she decided to wear the Catherine Walker coat with black fur cuffs and a collar she previously wore earlier that year for her Swedish tour. She completed the look, with a little green hat and black gloves.

7. Custom-made coat

A stunning look for the 2019 parade was custom-made for the Duchess. She wore a beautiful Alexander McQueen coat with a lovely floral hat and elegant black gloves.

8. No Parade

2020 was a year full of challenges, and due to corona-virus, the Parade was not held. In 2021, St. Patrick’s Day was also celebrated differently, but the Duke and Duchess decided to wish all Irish a lovely and happy saint patron day in their video message. For the occasion, Kate wore a lovely light green Zara blazer, which sold out in a record time.