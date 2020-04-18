Donald Trump VS Queen Elizabeth: Whose Net Worth is Higher?

President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth are among the most famous and widely recognizable people on the planet. Considering their positions in their respective countries, they have considerable wealth to their names, but who is richer?

Let us start with the Queen. She has been ruling since 1952, when she was only 26. Today, she is the longest ruling British monarch in history. During her reign, 13 US Presidents changed office.

The estimated net worth of the Queen as of 2020 is more than $500 million, which makes her one of the richest people in the world. However, the total net worth of the Royal Family is considerably higher and sits at over $88 billion.

Trust funds are responsible for the majority of wealth the Royal Family has. The Crown Estate trust fund is worth $17.4 billion, with a property value of $16.4 billion. All their expenses are covered by such funds, including everyday expenses, clothes, and travelling. Some of the Queen’s most assets include the 20,000 acre Sandringham Estate and the Duchy of Lancaster, which give her additional funds.

Queen Elizabeth’s car collection is no joke either. She owns a 1972 Citroën SM Presidentielle, a 1964 Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman landaulet, a 1974 Rover P5B, a 2001 Jaguar Daimler Super V8, a Land Rover Defender, and the newest of the bunch, a 2016 Bentley Bentayga. Her Majesty also owns at least 100 race horses.

On the other hand, we have the current President of the United States. Before he took office, he was already immensely rich thanks to a large inheritance, as well as his various business endeavors. As of this year, his net worth is estimated to be around $3.1 billion.

Trump was a billionaire well before his Presidency. He owns real estate properties, golf courses, and hotels. Some of his most prized possessions include $1.47 billion in real estate just in New York City, around $550 million in golf courses, and $170 million of his own brand and businesses.

He also owns tons of vehicles, most expensive of them being a 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, a Tesla Roadster, a 2015 Mercedes-Benz S600, a Ferrari F355 Spyder, and a Maybach 57S.

To conclude, the net worth between them is as different as they are. Trump practically owns everything himself and has a much higher individual wealth than the Queen. However, the Queen’s family has an astonishing wealth that can be beaten by only a few people on the planet.