7 Historic Engagement Photos of Royal Family Members

Royals are just like us in many regards. In many others, they’re nothing alike. It’s just how things are. Just because they don’t sprout their engagement photos on social networks like the rest of us, it doesn’t mean they don’t have it. Of course, back in the day, considering the long history of the Royal family, they didn’t have social media platforms to use. But, as we said, many of them got engaged, and have amazing photos to prove it. Yes, you heard it right, there are engagement photos of Royal couples such as Meghan and Harry or Diane and Charles, and we are here to share them with you. Some of them have that iconic feel to them, and you’ll certainly enjoy seeing them.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Here we are talking about an ancient engagement that happened way back in 1947. They announced the big event in July of that year and got married only a few short months later. Princess Alice of Battenberg, Prince Phillip’s mother had a big role to play as she gave the diamond and aquamarine tiara for the three-carat ring Queen Elizabeth wore. Of course, she was still a Princess back then.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Now here’s a couple that filled the newsstands back in the day. Their engagement happened in the early 80s, and the pair announced it to the public through an interview in 1981. She received a sapphire ring that went perfectly with the blue dress she chooses to wear for the engagement photo. Years later Kate Middleton wore the ring she inherited and a similar outfit.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew

We are talking about an event that took place back in 1986 only a few years after Prince Charles and Princess Diana. This one stands out due to the ring the future bride got for engagement considering it is a piece made out of Burmese ruby and staggering ten diamonds surrounding it.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

This is a quite recent event that occurred in 2010, and it is the one that is a reminiscence of Princess Diana. Their announcement happened during a holiday that the pair spent in Kenya. We won’t spend too much time talking about the ring considering that it is the one that Princess Diana wore. Of course, they later repeated the photo-shooting with a pro photographer in Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Duke and Duchess of Sussex turned out to be quite a controversial couple, despite not looking like that at the beginning. The pair got engaged in November of 2017 in a place brimming with memories called the memorial garden of Princess Diana. The photos were taken by Alexi Lubomirski who is known as the student of Mario Testino who was the favorite photographer of Princess Diana.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

The event that signaled that this pair got engaged happened in 2018 at Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess of York were eager to release photos taken in the palace’s official gallery. On her hand, you can notice a cluster-cut diamond ring. The Princess wasn’t shy of showing off her figure as she wore a pricey Erdem dress with floral print and Jimmy Choo heels.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Back in 2019, it was announced that their engagement is official. They’re the youngest couple on the list to announce this decision. As it is customary with today’s couples the news was broken down on Instagram. The ring the lady got is a vintage-styled piece created by Edoardo and Shaun Leane.