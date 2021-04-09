In the Honour of Prince Philip – His Life and Work

On April 9th, 2021, beloved Prince Philip died at the age of 99. The announcement was made at the official age of the Royal Family at 13.05. saying

‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

The Royal Family joins with people around the world in mourning his loss.’



Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, here are some of the most memorable moments of his life.

● Prince Philip was born in Corfu, Greece on June 10, 1921, as Philip, prince of Greece and Denmark. He was born into the Greek and Danish royal families, his father being Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and his mother Princess Alice.

● At the age of 18 he became a member of a British Royal Navy in 1939, and that is when he and thirteen-year-old Princess Elizabeth met.

● After he served in World War II, King George promised Princess Elizabeth’s hand. Before the announcement of their engagement, Prince Philip abandoned his Greek and Danish titles and became a neutral British subject.

● The night before their wedding, Prince was granted the style His Royal Highness and became a Knight of the Garter, Baron Greenwich, Earl of Merioneth, and the Duke of Edinburgh.

● The wedding of Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth happened on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey.

● When his wife became Queen Elizabeth, after her father’s death, the Duke left active military service and started working as a Royal member.

● He supported the Queen in her Royal engagements, but he also dedicated his life to public duty and headed hundreds of charities.

● The Prince and the Queen have 4 children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

● In 1960 it was announced that all of their children, who are not working members of the royal family, will have the last name Mountbatten-Windsor.

● The Royal couple has eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren up to this day.

● Prince Philip was the busiest working Royal, having around 22,000 solo engagements since he became the Prince. That is why he retired on August 2, 2017. He would still accompany the Queen to some Royal engagements.

● On January 9th, 2021, the Prince and the Queen were vaccinated against Covid-19.

● On February 16th, he was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital.

● Prince Philip died on 9 April 2021 at the age of 99. He was the longest-serving royal consort.

May He Rest in Peace.