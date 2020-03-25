Woody Allen on His Marriage to His Step-Daughter: “I Had Her Eating out of My Hand”

Hollywood director and actor Woody Allen talked about a controversial love affair with his ex-girlfriend’s adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, in his new memoir. He revealed that at the beginning of their passionate relationship, they couldn’t get their hands off one another.

Allen’s new memoir, “Apropos of Nothing” is dedicated to 49-year-old Soon-Yi, with whom he is still married today.

“For Soon-Yi, the best. I had her eating out of my hand, and then I noticed my arm was missing”, he wrote in the dedication.

Soon-Yi is the adopted daughter of Mia Farrow, whom Allen dated for a decade. Woody started dating her daughter when she was 22, and in a memoir, he claims that despite the difference of 35 years, Soon-Yi was ready for ultimate maturation because someone showed her love.

They hid their relationship, and Mia discovered it when she found their erotic photos.

Woody now explains that the nude photos were taken at a very early stage in the relationship when lust was in them, and they couldn’t get their hands off each other.

Allen describes how he and Soon-Yi moved from a relationship of two people who did not particularly love each other, to a couple who has now been married for more than twenty years and who is still passionately in love.

By the way, the book was supposed to have been published earlier, but the news of its publication enraged his estranged biological son, award-winning journalist Ronan Farrow, 32, who claims Woody abused his daughter Dylan Farrow (34).

He was further angered by the fact that the book was to be published by the publishing house “Hachette Book Group”, which also released his movie “Catch and Kill”.

After loud protests, they refused to publish Allen’s book, and a week later, it was published by another publishing house Skyhorse.

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn have been married since 1997 and have two children.