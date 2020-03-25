Candice Swanepoel Stuns in a Skimpy Outfit

Famous supermodel Candice Swanepoel, 31, showed everyone how to properly practice social distancing during the week, since she kept it safe while away from a friend.

The star model wore a crop top and a pair of Daisy Dukes while striking a provocative pose for a stunning Instagram video.

View this post on Instagram Remember to keep a healthy distance 🙏 #staysafe A post shared by TropicofC (@tropicofc) on Mar 21, 2020 at 7:21pm PDT

Walking in front of her friend while keeping a safe distance, she wore a black top and a high waist Daisy Dukes denim shorts, as well as a pair of white sneakers. She walked right by the sea, with an amazing sunset sky behind her.

The proud mom of two displayed her perfectly sculpted body in this video. Her signature long blonde hair was pushed back, and the only accessories she wore were two golden hoop earrings.

“Remember to keep a healthy distance,” wrote the beautiful model in the caption.

She regularly posts lifestyle photos as well as snaps of her stunning curves to her Instagram profile.

Although she has a low number of followers when compared to some of her colleagues, only 371,000, her profile is amazing and filled with quality snaps.

Most of the recent ones include provocative bikini and lingerie snaps, showcasing her dreamy body and an amazing tan.