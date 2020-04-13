I Will Reopen America Not The Governors, States Donald Trump!

POLITICO – 04/13/2020: President Donald Trump finds it hard to be in line with fake news, governors, and even his members of staff. On Monday, POTUS declared that he would decide to reopen the US economy.



In recent weeks some of the governors have taken more responsibility in fighting the coronavirus pandemic than the federal government. In line with that, they started speaking about the reopening of America. It all started because of the belief that the US government isn’t doing enough.

Mr. Trump decided to put an end to stories like these with a message. POTUS posted the following message on Twitter: “For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect.”

Trump isn’t the one to stay silent on stories like this, so he added: “It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons. With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. Decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!”

President Donald Trump wanted to make it clear to everyone that he has the power to control the States. In recent weeks stories started to circle, stating that POTUS doesn’t have the power to order individual stets to reopen their economy if the governors and local authorities don’t see it fit.

Donald Trump is genuinely trying to assert his dominance on the governors, and we have this tweet to testify to it: “Get your states testing programs & apparatus perfected. Be ready, big things are happening. No excuses! The Federal Government is there to help. We are testing more than any country in the World. Also, gear up with Face Masks!”

The economy will be reopened in a not so distant future, and we will then see who holds the reigns of this country.

