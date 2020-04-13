CNN – 04/13/2020: Donald Trump can’t be without conflict. With one of his recent actions, he fueled suspicion that he would try and get rod of Dr. Anthony Fauci. POTUS retweeted a post made by a conservative who called for the release of the famous doctor.



It all started when Dr. Fauci said that more could have been done to prevent coronavirus crisis, clearly alluding to the slow reaction of the government. This might went unnoticed if it wasn’t an interview with “fake news” outlet CNN. All of this combined prompted people to suspect that trump will fire one of his closest associates.

Trump’s administration is under fire in recent weeks after it was released that they were aware of the threat we are going to face, but they still acted without urgency. Now, President Trump is putting all efforts into stopping the pandemic and reopening the economy. But, critics claim that he’s now rushing it all only weeks after he was going too slow.

After Easter reopen failed, Mr. Trump is now aiming to revive the economy in May, but many experts think this might be too early. Dr. Fauci is one of those people: I mean, obviously, if we had right from the very beginning shut everything down, it may have been a little bit different. But there was a lot of pushback about shutting things down back then.”

Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up. Thank you @OANN https://t.co/d40JQkUZg5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

Because of this statement, the media rushed to conclude that Dr. Fauci is going to be fired by Donald Trump. Deputy press secretary for the White House, Hogan Gidley, was quick to deny this: “This media chatter is ridiculous — President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci. The President’s tweet clearly exposed media attempts to maliciously push a falsehood about his China decision in an attempt to rewrite history.”

Fauci’s job is safe, for now. Or in words of Mr. Gidley: “Dr. Fauci has been and remains a trusted advisor to President Trump.”

Source: cnn.com