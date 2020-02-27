Who Is Melania’s Sister? How Did Knauss Family Obtain Us Citizenship?

ECONOTIMES – 02/27/2020: As if Melania Trump’s reception of US citizenship wasn’t controversial enough, it gets worse. During the last year, both her parents and her sister received US citizenship. Melania’s sister is named Ines, but not much is known about her. The First Lady keeps a close relationship with her sister.



The reason why not much is known about Ines Knauss is that she keeps her things to herself. Ines kept a low profile even before Donald Trump became the President of the United States. After it happened, she went almost incognito. Before Trump moved to the White House, Ines lived in an apartment close to Melania and Donald.

Another reason why Ines remains an unknown is that the First Lady rarely talks about her. One of the first instances when Melania mentioned her sister was during the Republican National Convention. The First Lady described her as a friend and an incredible woman.

Regarding the citizenship entire Knauss family received during the last year, not much is known. There’s no particular reason why they were granted this honor. Through any legal means, it was just not possible, considering that Melania’s parents weren’t living in the US in the first place.

Even Melania, who received the Einstein visa, was scrutinized because of it. Most people agree that she was undeserving of this visa, as she did nothing extraordinary to merit it in the first place.

Another interesting fact about Ines is that she was a maid of honor for her sister during her wedding to Donald Trump. The best description of her we have from Ale de Basseville, who is a photographer from Paris. De Basseville said: “She really wanted to be in fashion but didn’t know how to break in. Ines wasn’t like the other girls you would meet there, who behave like queens. She was really polite and very mellow.”

Source: econotimes.com