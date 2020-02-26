Are You a Gold Digger? Melania Trump Gave an Honest Answer!

ECONOTIMES – 02/26/2020: The opinions on First Lady Melania Trump change from day to day. But, the one that was around for some time now is the one that she’s with Donald Trump because of his money. In the past, when they were freshly married, she was often asked this question. But, the answer was always foggy.



During a class at New York University, which Melania attended, she was indirectly asked about her marriage and the reasons she married Donald. This story dates back to 2005, but even back then, the now First Lady was being accused of being a gold digger.

Melania was not offended by this question. The people who believed so were many, but she didn’t care. Instead, she gave an honest answer. The former supermodel stated that she did not marry him because of his money. According to Ms. Trump, it was POTUS who married her for her good looks.

While both claims might be partially true, marriages like this don’t last long. But, Donald and Melania are going strong amid allegations that she’s not happy with him. The reason why people claim she’s not happy is that they rarely show affection to one another in public. This is entirely opposite from what we were used to from previous President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama.

The stories that you can read these days often state that it’s only a matter of time when the famous pair will split. Some even suggest that in a case that Donald doesn’t get reelected, the split is imminent.

Others at the same time claim that their marriage is a facade and that Melania has a lover, with whom she leads a double life. They also add that POTUS is aware of this. But, despite all of this, they are still together, and the way we see it, they will be for a while.

