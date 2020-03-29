Who Exactly is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez?

The mysterious black-haired beauty has been in the focus of world media for years thanks to her long-term relationship with one of the best footballers ever Cristiano Ronaldo.

With over 17 million followers on Instagram, she is one of the most popular wives/girlfriends in all of football. Although she is living the dream today, she has had a rough life in the past and her road to the stars was anything but easy.

Georgina Rodriguez was born in Buenos Aires on January 27, 1994, but the family moved to a small city in Spain for football. Nowhere near the level of her partner today, he played in Argentina and coached in Spain.

At 4 years of age, young Georgina started dancing. She says she was not a pretty child, and not among the most beautiful girls throughout school. She adds that she had always felt normal and that dancing taught her discipline and love towards art.

She has spent years dancing and shed sweat and tears every day, before she decided to ty her luck in modeling. There was no single moment she made the career decision. Suddenly everyone started telling her how beautiful, fit, and good looking she was.

She finally realized it herself and started believing she could succeed. She moved to Madrid but had no money to make her dream come true. Then she moved to Bristol to study English and find a job.

She started as a cleaner and she did not mind it. When she had enough, Georgina went back to Madrid and lived with her student sister. Still short, she found a job at a Gucci store in Madrid and that was when her luck turned around.

During one of her shifts, none other than Cristiano Ronaldo walked into the store and she assisted him with the shopping. He then told her he wanted her to be his assistant whenever he is in the store, and the rest is history.

They dated for months before she became pregnant, giving birth to their daughter Alana Martina. The pair now has four children in their home, Ronaldo’s oldest Cristiano Jr. and twins Eva and Mateo.