Kourtney Kardashian Calls Her Sisters Out in the Latest Sneak Peek

The popular reality TV series “Keeping up with the Kardashians” is finally back, as the long-awaited season 18 dropped a few days ago. In the new preview of the upcoming episode, another feud between the Kardashian-Jenner sisters will take place.

In the episode trailer, Kim is saying how their mom is used to herself and Khloe showing up and working when she needs them, and calls out Kendall and Kourtney.

“Are you [freaking] kidding me, like I literally will come at you right now, I swear to god,” responds young Kendall. Kim says, “I was just expressing that Kendall not going to Paris and how my mom’s freaking out, crying and begin us, she is so used to me and Khloe showing up.” She continues, “We would have gone no matter how sick we are, that’s just who we are and who we’ve always been.”

Then Kim and Kourtney go at it, with Kourtney getting angry at Kim because she thinks nobody does things around the family but her. “I will literally f*** you up if you mention it again! Literally shut the f*** up and don’t laugh like that.” she tells Kim while pointing her finger at her.

“Honestly, change the narrative in your mind, I work my ass off,” says Kourtney, before saying that all of them work and if they wanted to stay home it would be fine.

She then throws a water bottle at her sister, and it looks like a fight may be coming. Major revelations will go down in the next episode and fans are excited like never before!